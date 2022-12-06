AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was indicted on two charges, including felony murder, after her 14-year-old daughter was hit and killed by a pickup truck on MoPac Expressway in November 2021.

Court documents state Tenby Turner, 50, abandoned her daughter, Sterling Grace Turner-Williams, at Barton Creek Mall on Nov. 23, 2021.

According to an arrest affidavit, Turner took the 14-year-old girl to the mall for dinner and a movie around 6 p.m.

Turner said in a 911 call she “blacked out” and woke up around 2 a.m. at a dentist’s office about 10 miles away from the mall, court records stated.

Turner faces two charges: felony murder and abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury.

KXAN reached out to Turner’s attorney, who released the following statement:

I can only state that this was a tragic accident, not a crime. Ms. Turner is heartbroken about the loss of her daughter. We will enter a plea of not guilty to all charges. I have no further comment. Sam Bassett

Sterling was considered a child with autism, the affidavit said, citing school records.

At 8:49 p.m., 911 received a report of a female, later identified as Sterling, who was walking northbound on MoPac, according to court records. Then, at 8:52 p.m., another 911 caller reported a female was struck by a vehicle while crossing the southbound lanes of MoPac.

Austin Police arrived on the scene at at 8:55 p.m. in the 2700 block of MoPac and found Sterling with traumatic injuries. She was initially identified as “Jane Doe,” the arrest warrant said. However, medical records were able to identify Sterling.

According to court records, Sterling suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

Sterling was pronounced dead at approximately 12:40 a.m., and court records said Turner called 911 at approximately 4 a.m. to report her daughter missing.

There was a hearing in the case on Monday, and the next hearing is scheduled for mid-February.