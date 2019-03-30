Helping more babies be born healthy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. About half a million babies are born premature or with birth defects in the U.S. each year.

That’s why they’re holding the March for Babies. When you March for Babies, you make a statement that you want to live in a world in which healthy moms and strong babies are a priority for us all.

The one-mile walk gets underway on Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at Mueller Lake Park.

The walk is open to the public. You can walk solo or form a team! All you have to do is sign up, recruit, fundraise, and celebrate. There’s still time to register for the March for Babies.

KXAN’s John Dabkovich will serve as MC at the event.