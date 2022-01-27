Help wanted: AISD needs people to work in several areas, hosting job fair

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the pandemic continues on, Austin Independent School District is still having trouble filling certain positions.

“Yes, we are still looking for subs,” said Eddie Villa, AISD spokesperson. “I am filling in, our superintendent is filling in.”

So what does it take to get new substitutes on board and ready to cover classes?

“The process to actually start teaching and subbing and being in a classroom takes about two to three weeks,” Villa said. “It really depends on the process around the background check and fingerprints.”

Elaine Rich was hoping the process would be expedited given the urgent need for subs. As a former professor, she was hoping her expertise in teaching could help fill the void and get her into a class in a matter of days, especially since some requirements changed during the pandemic.

“But if you don’t streamline the onboarding process then it doesn’t help to lower the requirements,” said Rich.

AISD says anyone who is experiencing longer wait times should contact the district or reach out and leave a comment on the “Let’s Talk” portion of the website.

Substitutes aren’t the only position of need in AISD. The district is also looking to fill food services employees and bus drivers.

“People in our transportation department are having to run routes and pick up students because transportation employees are calling in sick,” Villa said. “Concerns related to the pandemic has inclined a lot of our employees to retire early or leave work completely.”

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday at the AISD southeast bus terminal located at 7200 Bluff Springs Road.