AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pickup truck that was stolen from someone with a disability.
Police said the 2018 red F-150 was stolen early Monday around 3 a.m. from the 9000 block of Texas Sun Drive. That’s in a neighborhood off West Slaughter Lane in south Austin.
APD said the truck has a handicap crane lift installed in its bed and driver-door accessibility equipment.
The suspect and their car were caught on a doorbell cam in the area. Screencaps from that footage provided by APD are shown below.
If you see the truck, APD asks you to call 911. Anyone with more details about the truck theft can email atip@austintexas.gov or call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.