AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pickup truck that was stolen from someone with a disability.

Police said the 2018 red F-150 was stolen early Monday around 3 a.m. from the 9000 block of Texas Sun Drive. That’s in a neighborhood off West Slaughter Lane in south Austin.

APD said the truck has a handicap crane lift installed in its bed and driver-door accessibility equipment.

The suspect and their car were caught on a doorbell cam in the area. Screencaps from that footage provided by APD are shown below.

Person and vehicle suspected in March 28 theft of red 2018 F-150 (APD Photos)

If you see the truck, APD asks you to call 911. Anyone with more details about the truck theft can email atip@austintexas.gov or call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.