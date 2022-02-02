Help needed: Animal shelters prepare for incoming ice storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With impending freezing temperatures, freezing rain and sleet expected Thursday, there’s one special group local animal shelters want to make sure are taken care of.

“Keep that pet out of the shelter and into a safe, warm home,” said Austin Pets Alive! Community Relations Officer Suzie Chase.

Austin Pets Alive! and other area animal shelters are counting on the community to come together to help as Central Texans prepare for an ice storm.

Chase said the biggest need shelter staff are experiencing ahead of an ice storm hitting the area are fosters.

“One of the things that we’ve been preparing for the last 24 hours… is to make sure that we can get any pets that are on campus into foster homes,” explained Chase.

The shelter has already experienced a tremendous response as APA! also takes in pets from Austin Animal Center.

“Over the last 24 hours, we’ve gotten about 40 dogs into foster homes, so that they can be cared for inside people’s warm homes instead of being out here in a kennel,” she said.

These tarps will come down around the kennels at Austin Pets Alive! in an effort to trap heat in and keep the animals warm through the ice storm, said an APA! spokeswoman. (KXAN Photo: Chelsea Moreno)

Much of APA! facilities operate as a dual indoor and outdoor spaces for each dog per kennel. To keep those dogs warm, Chase said they plan to lower plastic tarps across all of their outdoor space in an effort to trap heat in.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the majority of the Austin metro area at 3 a.m. Thursday.

Call 311 with concerns about pets who are outside in the cold temperatures in Austin.

That is why APA! is also asking for pet-safe heating pads that are waterproof, have temperature control and an automatic shutoff option. Anyone who is willing to donate can drop them off at their Cesar Chavez location in front of Building C.

“We’re known for our life-saving programs,” said Chase. “We want to be able to continue serving pets in the Austin community.”

APA! is also looking for volunteers to join their P.A.S.S. Facebook group where pet owners in the community who are needing help with a sitter, food and even possibly rehoming can connect with each other.

“By people in the community helping us out at Austin Pets Alive!, we’re able to give more dogs and more cats a chance at a wonderful life,” said Chase.

Other shelters in need

The Austin Animal Center is specifically looking for people who can open up their homes to fostering medium and large dogs.

For this reason, they’re hosting a Cold Weather/Transport Angel Short-Term Foster matchmaking session from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Foster coordinators will be available during that time to process applications and help potential fosters find good matches. Those interested are asked to commit to fostering for at least two weeks.

Up north, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is also asking for medium and large dog fosters help during the expected storm to make space for animals there.

Anyone who is interested is asked to fill out a foster application on the shelter’s website.

They are also taking paper lunch bags and Kongs as donations to be dropped off just outside of their services center.

TIPS: How to keep your pets safe during cold weather