Help is available for Austin Energy/Water customers unable to pay utility bills due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy and Water customers unable to pay their current utility bills due to the coronavirus pandemic can get immediate relief with a new website.

In an attempt to make the financial assistance program more accessible, City of Austin customers that need help can apply through the website AustinBillHelp.com. The website will be available in English and Spanish.

Through the Plus 1 Emergency Financial Support Program, customers are eligible for help if they, or a member of their household, have experienced a financial hardship, loss of job, or reduction in income related to COVID-19.

“We know that some customers who have never had a problem paying their utility bill before may be having trouble now,” said Ronnie Mendoza, Customer Assistance Program Manager. “We continue to look for more ways to help our customers, and we will make getting that help as easy as possible.”

City of Austin Utilities customers can email BillHelp@AustinEnergy.com or call 512-765-9721 for additional guidance about the Plus 1 Program. The City also encourages any customer experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 to contact City of Austin Utilities at 512-494-9400 to discuss payment plan options, eligibility for other assistance and ways to reduce energy use and bills.