Help clean up Lady Bird Lake this Saturday with Texas Exes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Exes Austin Chapter is partnering with Keep Austin Weird to clean up Lady Bird Lake this weekend.

Hundreds of volunteers will be working from 25 locations along Lady Bird Lake. This event will provide extra care to the lake and trails. Texas Exes says it’s something the area needs after the Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up this past weekend.

Clean Up Lady Bird Lake will take place Saturday Oct. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m.

You can sign up to volunteer at the event here.