Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into Austin soon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hello Kitty is once again saying "hello" to Austin this weekend, as the company's food truck concept rolls into town.
People can get tasty treats and drinks, or themed items like lunchboxes, stuffed animals and t-shirts. It will be at Barton Creek Square at 2901 S. Capitol of Texas Highway on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The truck concept started in Oct. 2014, and since then two vehicles have traveled around the U.S. to more than 60 cities. The truck was last in Austin in June 2017.
The cafe-on-wheels makes its next Texas stop in El Paso Oct. 13.
