AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Central Texas families have extra to celebrate this New Year’s Day with the birth of Austin’s first batch of 2023 babies.

At Ascension Seton Medical Center, Ashley Corona and Brent Hametner welcomed their daughter Camila Hametner at 12:48 a.m. Sunday morning. She weighed in at seven-and-a-half pounds and 22.25 inches.

Austin First Baby of the Year Time: 12:48 Hospital: Ascension Seton Medical Center Mothers Name: Ashley Corona City: Austin Baby’s Gender: Girl Baby’s Name: Camila Hametner Dad’s Name: Brent Hametner Doctor’s Name: Dr. Megan McCoin Doctor’s Practice: TOGA

St. David’s HealthCare delivered its first baby of 2023 at 12:29 a.m. Raissa Muhimbare gave birth to her daughter, Gianna Muhimbare, at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. Gianna weighed in at eight pounds and four ounces.

St. David’s HealthCare delivered its first baby of 2023 at 12:29 a.m. Raissa Muhimbare gave birth to her daughter, Gianna Muhimbare, at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. (Courtesy: St. David’s HealthCare)

“When we welcomed our daughter Gianna into the world, we had no idea she was the first baby born at a St. David’s HealthCare hospital in 2023,” Raissa said in a statement. “We are grateful to the medical staff at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center for providing such wonderful care. Today is both exciting and surreal.”