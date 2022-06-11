UPDATE: The Austin Police Department said the interstate has been reopened.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin-Travis County EMS said one person died early Saturday after a vehicle possibly struck a pedestrian between the 3000 and 3500 southbound blocks of I-35.

ACTEMS said the collision occurred at approximately 2:23 a.m.

First responders later reported multiple incidents that happened between the 900 and 3500 blocks of South I-35.

Multiple collisions off Southbound I-35 Saturday

At 3:19 a.m., ACTEMS said to expect heavy delays and closures, as well as a heavy presence of first responders and vehicles. ACTEMS recommended avoiding the area.

At 5:58 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Transportation said parts of Southbound I-35 were still closed due to a crash. TxDOT said a detour to the frontage road was at Exit 231.