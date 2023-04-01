AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin released a memo Thursday to bring awareness to the many concurrent events scheduled near the University of Texas and the downtown Austin area Saturday.

Drivers should be prepared to expect traffic delays due to the multiple events around the area.

“Staff anticipates very heavy congestion around the university and in the downtown area during and after these events. Staff have been working with the various events organizers to plan for the ingress and egress of the events to minimize the impact to mobility and ensure safety for all attending,” the city said.

The scheduled UT events include:

“Although UT is responsible for traffic management for events on their campus, staff are coordinating them to help minimize travel impacts in the area,” the city said.

The scheduled downtown events include:

Country Music Television Awards Block Party/Stage at Congress Avenue between 8th Street and 11th Street

Urban Music Festival at Vic Mathias/Auditorium Shores

Kite Festival at Zilker Park

Pop-up Picnic at Waterloo Greenway

The city said several divisions would be involved with planning and monitoring mobility during all of the events.

According to the city, specific activities include the following: