AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, Austin had its first 100-degree day. The City of Austin and Austin Pets Alive! provided information on how to safely enjoy summertime in Austin amid the high-temperature days.
The city encouraged residents to take precautions when spending time outdoors and to be aware of safety tips to prevent a heat-related illness or emergency. APA! also said it wanted to remind Austinites to look out for their dogs.
“Summer is here and we want all residents and visitors to be prepared for the impacts of extreme heat,” said Ken Snipes, the Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management director. “Everyone should prioritize the well-being and safety of themselves and others. Stay hydrated, seek shade and look out for signs of heat-related illness.”
The city said cooling centers would be open all summer.
“City of Austin facilities, including recreation centers and libraries, are available as cooling centers during regular business hours. These facilities serve as temporary reprieve from the
heat with indoor air conditioning,” the city said.
Tips on staying cool and safe in the heat
Stay hydrated
- Drink water throughout the day
- Bring plenty of drinking water when bringing pets outdoors, as well as a collapsible bowl
- Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages in the heat
- Consider drinking an electrolyte-containing beverage in addition to taking regular water breaks when being outdoors for a prolonged period or participating in a high-energy activity or work
Look before you lock
“Always check the back seat of your vehicle for children, pets and adults before locking your vehicle,” the city said.
Use personal protection
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing
- Apply and reapply sunscreen throughout your time outdoors
- Take breaks in the shade
Practice water safety
“If you are enjoying time on the lake or at the pool, assign someone in your party to be a spotter to watch and monitor all individuals while they are swimming. Always take time to identify a sober swimmer and designated driver,” the city said.
Recognize heat-related illnesses
“Heat exhaustion and heat stroke both impose serious threats. Knowing how to identify the symptoms of heat-related illnesses can save lives,” the city said.
Heat stroke symptoms include:
- Hot, red, dry or damp skin
- Rapid and strong pulse
- Throbbing headache
- Confusion
- Nausea or dizziness
- Body temperature above 103 F
- Lethargy or loss of consciousness
Heat exhaustion symptoms include:
- Cool, pale, clammy skin
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Heavy sweating
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fast, weak pulse
Heat safety reminders for Austin dog owners
APA! provided a few tips on how to look out for dogs spending time outdoors.
- Ensure pets have access to shade and water at all times when outside
- Place a palm on the pavement before allowing dogs to step on it APA! said it would be too hot for their dog if it’s too hot for them.
- Opt to take dogs on walks earlier in the morning or later in the evening
- Limit time spent outside with dogs