AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, Austin had its first 100-degree day. The City of Austin and Austin Pets Alive! provided information on how to safely enjoy summertime in Austin amid the high-temperature days.

The city encouraged residents to take precautions when spending time outdoors and to be aware of safety tips to prevent a heat-related illness or emergency. APA! also said it wanted to remind Austinites to look out for their dogs.

“Summer is here and we want all residents and visitors to be prepared for the impacts of extreme heat,” said Ken Snipes, the Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management director. “Everyone should prioritize the well-being and safety of themselves and others. Stay hydrated, seek shade and look out for signs of heat-related illness.”

The city said cooling centers would be open all summer.

“City of Austin facilities, including recreation centers and libraries, are available as cooling centers during regular business hours. These facilities serve as temporary reprieve from the

heat with indoor air conditioning,” the city said.

Tips on staying cool and safe in the heat

Stay hydrated

Drink water throughout the day

Bring plenty of drinking water when bringing pets outdoors, as well as a collapsible bowl

Avoid sugary or alcoholic beverages in the heat

Consider drinking an electrolyte-containing beverage in addition to taking regular water breaks when being outdoors for a prolonged period or participating in a high-energy activity or work

Look before you lock

“Always check the back seat of your vehicle for children, pets and adults before locking your vehicle,” the city said.

Use personal protection

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Apply and reapply sunscreen throughout your time outdoors

Take breaks in the shade

Practice water safety

“If you are enjoying time on the lake or at the pool, assign someone in your party to be a spotter to watch and monitor all individuals while they are swimming. Always take time to identify a sober swimmer and designated driver,” the city said.

Recognize heat-related illnesses

“Heat exhaustion and heat stroke both impose serious threats. Knowing how to identify the symptoms of heat-related illnesses can save lives,” the city said.

Heat stroke symptoms include:

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Confusion

Nausea or dizziness

Body temperature above 103 F

Lethargy or loss of consciousness

Heat exhaustion symptoms include:

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Weakness

Dizziness

Heavy sweating

Nausea or vomiting

Fast, weak pulse

Heat safety reminders for Austin dog owners

APA! provided a few tips on how to look out for dogs spending time outdoors.