AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas will continue to see more hot weather in the weeks ahead, but even with the warnings emergency crews are seeing a rise in heat-related illness calls.

“I am dying,” said Kibbs Fortilus, who is a camp counselor. “This is not water, this is sweat.”

Fortilus said keeping campers cool is important, and with the extreme temperatures many of the activities are inside.

“All of our sports, maybe some of our more intense sports, are done indoors,” said Fortilus.

For some people, there is no way to avoid working in this extreme heat. Construction crews, linemen and any other outdoor jobs spend much of their day outside.

“In the last two weeks we have seen a dramatic increase in call volume for heat-related emergencies,” said Wes Hopkins with Austin-Travis County EMS.

“What the emergency departments are seeing are the younger males coming in, and I would venture to guess that it is mainly those occupational workers that are working in pretty harsh environments,” said Janet Pichette with Austin Public Health.

According to ATCEMS, it has responded to 118 heat-related emergency calls in the last two weeks.

“Unfortunately we do see some deaths on occasion,” said RN Kristen Hullum with St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

Hullum said hydrating and taking in more electrolytes can help, but even with that you should look for signs of heat-related illness.

“As soon as you start feeling a little weak or a little dizzy, maybe nauseous, not feeling quite right, that is your body telling you, you are getting overheated,” said Hullum.