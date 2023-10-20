AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the U.S. Grand Prix kicked off Friday at the Circuit of the Americas, officials saw an increase in heat-related calls due to temperatures, according to a spokesperson with Austin Homeland Security Management.

At least 51% of attendees are not familiar with the weather and not expecting it to be this warm.

Friday afternoon brought Austin’s hottest temperatures on record so late in the year as highs reached 97°.

Coolers, free water stations, shade tents, medics, EMS and Ascension Seton were on site, and the spokesperson said there were also signs at COTA informing attendees of the resources available.

Attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated and be aware of signs of heat stroke, the spokesperson said.