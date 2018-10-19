Heart Walk still happening downtown, 5K now a 1-mile walk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The American Heart Association’s annual Heart & Stroke Walk will still happen Saturday morning, but with a few changes prompted by a rise in the water level at Lady Bird Lake.

Instead of the 5K along Cesar Chavez Street, people can participate in a 1-mile walk along Riverside Drive starting at 8:30 a.m. A new map and other details can be found online. The event and all activities will still continue at the Long Center, including a kids zone and CPR training. 

Auditorium Shores and the Hike and Bike Trail are both closed.

KXAN is a proud sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Walk, and has a goal to teach CPR to 2,000 Central Texans. Click here to register for this year’s event.

