Heart-healthy Thanksgiving day meal options

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanksgiving is a few days away, and with the holiday festivities comes the holiday feast as well. While the treats and hearty meals are enjoyable for many, it can also do a bit of harm to people’s health and diets.

Maria Bohland, a Dietitian with Heart Hospital of Austin, shared some strategies for eating healthier this Thanksgiving and healthy alternatives to classic holiday favorites.

A significant tip to remember when making your plate this holiday is not only what you are eating, but how much, as well. In addition to portion awareness, Bohland also stressed the importance of knowing which options are healthier than others.

To add a sweet dessert to your dinner table that is also a healthier alternative, take a look at this Pumpkin Pie Pudding recipe from St. David’s Healthcare.

Pumpkin Pie Pudding for Dummies

This recipe is super easy to make and requires a couple ingredients. It tastes like pumpkin pie but without the crust!

Ingredients:

1 can pumpkin 16 oz (Trader Joe’s)

1 packet Knox Gelatine unflavored

1 cup boiling water

½ cup lowfat cottage cheese

¼ cup Splenda sugar blend

1 tablespoon Stevia powder (Trader Joe’s)

1 tablespoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg Fat Free Cool Whip or Light Whip Cream for topping (2 tablespoons)

Directions:

Place 1 cup of water in a microwave-safe dish or cup and heat for 1 minute until boiling

Add a packet of gelatin to boiling water and stir until gelatin completely dissolves, about 5 minutes

In a blender, add pumpkin, cottage cheese, sugar, Splenda, stevia, spices and blend until combined.

Add gelatin mixture and continue to blend for 2 minutes.

Pour in pudding dishes or cups

Refrigerate until firm, about 3 hours. Garnish as desired.

Makes 3 cups or six ½ cup servings

Nutritional Breakdown