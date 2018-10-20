Heart health initiative inspires hundreds to learn hands-only CPR

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds gathered in downtown Austin on Saturday for a one-mile walk and to learn CPR as part of KXAN’s partnership with the American Heart Association.

The walk was along Riverside Drive with a kids zone and CPR training held at the Long Center.

The focus of the partnership is keeping the heart and body healthy, which included several events to train Central Texans how to perform hands-only CPR safely and effectively.

On Saturday alone, 267 people learned the life-saving technique, and 1,149 people in total have learned the measure.

Learn more about KXAN’s health initiative here.