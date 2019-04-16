Heart Gallery of Central Texas aims to boost state adoption rates
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Advocates for adoption and Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott gathered at the Capitol to bring awareness to children in need.
The Heart Gallery of Central Texas is a program that aims to improve the chances of adoption for Central Texas children. Most children featured in the Heart Gallery will be placed on average seven times before finding a permanent home.
The portraits of children in need were showcased in the hallways of the Capitol Monday.
The gallery, which is part of Partnerships for Children, will work with programs across the state to bring awareness to more than 7,500 children in Texas waiting to find a family.
Currently, there are 12 active Heart Gallery programs in Texas working to raise awareness for these waiting children.
