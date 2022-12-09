AUSTIN (KXAN) — As new developments and high rises continue filling the Austin skyline, supporters of Lions Municipal Golf Course are working hard to make sure the historic course doesn’t become a piece of the past.

Austin’s first public golf course and one of the first desegregated courses in the South faces an uncertain future. Since 2018 the course has been operating on short term leases in an agreement between the University of Texas and the City, but the question is how long will that last?

The Muny Conservancy is a group fighting to save the course, the group just launched a new campaign to raise awareness about the history and why the course is so important. It’s called ‘We Are Muny Voices of Lion’s Municipal’ and it calls on anyone and everyone with history at the course to share their stories on camera.

Did you play the course growing up as a kid? Are you still playing the course? Why is the course important to you? These are all questions the group is looking to capture on camera.

“Hearing your stories changes everything,” said Thomas McConnell with The Muny Conservancy. “Storytelling changes the world, and so when you come and tell us your stories we will use them to engage the University of Texas and the City of Austin to tell them how important and what Lion’s means to you, and what it has meant to you over the years.”

The group will be filming Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon in the club house.