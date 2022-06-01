AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge on Tuesday will decide how the parties involved in a wrongful death civil trial in Austin will move forward in a mediation agreement.

In May 2017, Landon Nobles, 24, was shot and killed by Austin Police Department officers Richard Egal and Maxwell Johnson after they chased him on East Sixth Street.

The family sued APD and the officers in May 2018, saying new evidence shows Nobles did not turn and fire a gun at officers first like APD had previously stated. The family had collected statements from witnesses who said they did not see Nobles pull out a gun.

The civil trial began in December 2021. After seven days of testimony, jurors found the officers used excessive force to the point of violating Nobles’ constitutional rights. The jury recommended the defendants pay a total of $67 million in damages to be split among Nobles’ mother and the mothers of his two children.

The State Bar of Texas describes a mediation agreement as when the parties involved find terms on which they agree to end their conflict.

KXAN’s Avery Travis will be following Tuesday’s hearing. Details will be updated in this story.