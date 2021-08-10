Hear from APD, City of Austin on final phase of camping ban at 2 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s interim police chief Joseph Chacon and the City of Austin’s homeless strategy officer Dianna Grey will discuss the next phase of the Proposition B camping ban enforcement at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

On Sunday, the fourth and final phase of the city’s plan to enforce the ban went into effect, and that means APD officers will begin making arrests for violations of the camping ban. As the ban’s third phase of enforcement was coming to a close Friday, APD said in a release it has issued 572 warnings and 24 citations for violating the ban.

Much of the phased-in enforcement of the ban is education-based and trying to get campers moved into other facilities like shelters or hotels that have been retrofitted for transitional housing. Issuing citations and making arrests have been considered last resorts for people who fail to comply with the voter-approved proposition.

Two sites the city put forward as potential city-sponsored homeless camps in east and southwest Austin have been met with heavy resistance from neighbors. Sites on Manor Road in east Austin and Convict Hill Road in southwest Austin were floated as ideas in late July, but have since been put on the back burner after neighbors responded against the plans.

