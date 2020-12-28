‘Healthy Living’ grants available through Austin Public Health, deadline is Jan. 11

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Todd Bailey/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is continuing to accept applications for its Healthy Living mini-grant program through Jan. 11.

APH tweeted a call for applications Monday morning for the program that’s designed to promote healthy living in Austin and Travis County. APH says 8-10 projects will receive a grant up to $2,500 and there are a few areas that APH prefers the projects should focus on. They are:

  • Active Living (Physical Activity)
  • Tobacco-free Living
  • Healthy Eating
  • Community Gardens
  • Healthy Food Access
  • Breastfeeding support
  • Overall Wellness

The grants will be awarded to organizations who “focus on making a lasting change,” APH says.

The application is available on APH’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss