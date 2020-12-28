‘Healthy Living’ grants available through Austin Public Health, deadline is Jan. 11

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is continuing to accept applications for its Healthy Living mini-grant program through Jan. 11.

APH tweeted a call for applications Monday morning for the program that’s designed to promote healthy living in Austin and Travis County. APH says 8-10 projects will receive a grant up to $2,500 and there are a few areas that APH prefers the projects should focus on. They are:

Active Living (Physical Activity)

Tobacco-free Living

Healthy Eating

Community Gardens

Healthy Food Access

Breastfeeding support

Overall Wellness

The grants will be awarded to organizations who “focus on making a lasting change,” APH says.

The application is available on APH’s website.