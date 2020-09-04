Health officials to give COVID-19 briefing ahead of Labor Day weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health officials will meet with media members at 2 p.m. Friday for the standing weekly briefing on the area’s COVID-19 response.

The teleconference will feature APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette as speakers.

The meeting was moved from its usual Wednesday time slot due to the agency’s joint announcement with CommUnity Care and Central Health about free personal protective equipment distribution events.

Dr. Escott told Travis County commissioners earlier in the week that about 25% of COVID-19 cases in schools are coming from strength and conditioning programs for school athletics, particularly football. He said the cases are represented in four clusters across primary and secondary schools.

Mayor Steve Adler told KXAN earlier this week that he was nervous that people might gather over Labor Day weekend and lead to an increase of cases when the area is finally seeing a decline.

As of Friday, the seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations is at 18, well within the Stage 3 risk level and creeping closer to Stage 2 levels. The area’s positivity rate is at 6.2%, and that’s something health officials want below 5% when school begins in the Austin Independent School District on Sept. 8.

We will stream the briefing on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.