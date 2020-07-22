Health officials to answer COVID-19 questions at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County health officials will give a briefing on the area’s ongoing response to COVID-19 at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Austin Public Health Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott, APH Director Stephanie Hayden and APH Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette will take part in the teleconference.

In Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Dr. Escott said school districts should prioritize sending younger students back to the classroom first. However, he made it clear that sending kids of any age back to school carries some risk.

He says while data is changing weekly and even daily on the rate at which children contract and spread the virus, the risks to faculty and staff is much, much higher.

The briefing will be streamed on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.