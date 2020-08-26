Health officials move area to Stage 3 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, meet with media at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health Interim Authority Dr. Mark Escott told both Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday that due to decreased hospitalizations, the area has been downgraded to Stage 3 of the APH risk-based guidelines.

Health officials will meet with media members at 10 a.m. Wednesday for their standing weekly media briefing and answer questions.

Dr. Escott, along with APH Director Stephanie Hayden and Chief Epidemiologist Janet Pichette, will be available to speak with the media and answer questions.

We will stream the briefing on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.