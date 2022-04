AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new option for health care starts Wednesday for people in central Austin. The Ascension Seton Health Center Lamar opens Wednesday afternoon.

The complex is at the corner of North Lamar Boulevard and West 32nd Street.

The multi-specialty health center will offer access to cardiovascular care, spine care and outpatient imaging services.

Ascension Seton already has 16 hospitals and medical centers in the Austin area.