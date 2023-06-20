AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is holding a hiring event on Tuesday.

According to the state agency, the HHSC Office of Access and Eligibility Services is looking to fill multiple positions in Austin and across Texas.

The agency said those positions help people access food, health care and cash assistance services through Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

HHSC said the event is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Texas Workforce Commission on 9001 N. IH-35, Suite 110.

The agency held a similar career fair in January. You can learn more and apply for HHSC jobs online.