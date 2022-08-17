AUSTIN (KXAN) — HAAM Day, organized by the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, is less than a month away. In anticipation of the event returning in person for the first time since 2019, a list of more than 200 live music performances around town was announced Tuesday.

Here’s the lineup that will take place at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park:

6 a.m. – Lesly Reynaga

7 a.m. – Bob Appel

8 a.m. – Dawn & Hawkes

9 a.m. – Jon Dee Graham

10 a.m. – San Gabriel

11 a.m. – The Waterloo Beat

12 p.m. – DJ Shani

1 p.m. – D-Madness

2 p.m. – Andrew Cashen

3 p.m. – Beat Root Revival

4 p.m. – West Texas Exiles

5 p.m. – Lesly Reynaga

6 p.m. – Kings of the Night Time World

7 p.m. – Blackillac

8:30 p.m. – Bob Schneider

While the main show and festivities are taking place at Waterloo Park, other acts are slated to take the stage in venues across Austin, including at Austin Beer Garden Brewing, Antone’s, The Volstead Lounge, Mohawk Austin, Cheer Up Charlie’s and more. You can find a full list of acts and where they’ll be performing online.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, which helps to provide affordable health care to Austin’s low-income, working musicians. HAAM has a goal of raising nearly $1 million this year.

According to its website, HAAM has assisted nearly 6,000 musicians across seven counties access over $112 million in health care services since it began in 2005. You can also help by donating online.

The 17th annual HAAM Day will be held from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 13.