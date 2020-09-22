Headstones defaced with spray paint at east Austin cemetery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after headstones at Evergreen Cemetery were vandalized with spray paint over the weekend.

The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department said about 15 headstones were tagged sometime over the past couple days and were discovered Monday morning.

Pictures show words and symbols scribbled in bright blue spray paint on the tombstones.

Several families came out to check if their loved ones’ headstones had been tagged. They say the actions are ‘heartless.’

“I’ve never seen the degree of disrespect in this way, in this manner ever in Austin, Texas,” said Cluren Williams.

PARD said it will be working with families to help cleanup.

“I don’t think anyone would want to be gone and have their tombstones tagged. You know what I’m saying? And actually look down and see something like that,” said Michial Dunn.

Some families gathered for a vigil at 6 p.m. Evergreen Cemetery is located off Airport Boulevard and East 12th Street in east Austin.