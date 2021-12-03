Head of Central Texas Food Bank to leave Dec. 31 after 5 years

Central Texas Food Bank President and CEO Derrick Chubbs will leave Dec. 31 to take the same role at a food bank in Orlando, Florida. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas Food Bank President and CEO Derrick Chubbs’ last day leading the nonprofit will be Dec. 31, it was announced Friday.

Chubbs will move into the same role for Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando. Chubbs has led the food bank in Austin since November 2016.

“The Food Bank Board and staff wish Derrick the very best and thank him for his contributions to the fight against hunger,” said Stephen Portner, chairman of the board for Central Texas Food Bank. “He has helped us lay a strong financial and strategic foundation for future success into place. Today, our Food Bank is supporting more neighbors than ever before, and Derrick’s leadership has helped make that possible. While he leaves us, we are pleased that his expertise will continue to benefit the Feeding America network.”

During Chubbs’ time at the food bank, he helped pen the organization’s 5-year plan and led it through some “extremely challenging events such as hurricane relief, the pandemic and winter storm,” food bank officials said in a press release.

There’s not a specific timeline to replace Chubbs, officials said. Catrina Salinas, the food bank’s chief people officer, will serve as interim president while the board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.