‘He died how he lived,’ friend says of man killed at Saturday protest in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Libertarian group is grieving the loss of one its own after the downtown Austin shooting that killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster Saturday.

Protesters tell KXAN Foster and his fiance were regulars, marching most nights this summer. On Saturday, protesters say they saw Foster marching with an AK-47 rifle.

David Gay, co-founder of Liberty Memes, an online Libertarian group where thousands of people share posts promoting a hands-off government and raise money for people in need, says Foster’s political views didn’t necessarily align with the majority of those he was protesting alongside.

“It’s confusing, because in this country we have a tendency to divide each other up into political affiliations straight down a left and right spectrum, so it’s confusing to say, ‘Here’s an open carry activist,’ when some of those people at those rallies don’t believe anyone should ever carry,” Gay said. “He’s at Black Lives Matter rallies teaching the right to self-defense to people who are concerned about police abuse. It just doesn’t fit the narrative at all.”

Gay says Foster was philanthropic, helping people through fundraisers the Liberty Memes group would set up. He says Foster was known to help those who needed it.

“All I can say is this is a person who had sincere convictions that people have the right to defend themselves, sincere convictions that people should care for each other, and he was out there doing that,” Gay said. “He died how he lived.”