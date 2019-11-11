Hays Co. deputies arrest fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Jesus Rocha-Alvarez mugshot (Photo courtesy Hays County Sheriff’s Office)

Austin (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive Sunday who is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jesus Rocha-Alvarez, was tracked to an apartment in the 300 block of East Slaughter Lane in Austin around 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning. He was arrested without incident.

Deputies initially responded to the call of the assault on Monday, Nov. 4. Authorities say they learned a 14-year-old was sexually assaulted by Rocha-Alvarez who was living in the same home.

Investigators say Rocha-Alvarez was helped in his effort to evade arrest. His car was tracked to the home of a friend, Michael Joseph Villarreal, 43, living in Buda who is accused of bringing Rocha-Alvarez to Austin. They said Rocha-Alvarez’s father, Jesus Fernandez-Alvarez, 58, is also accused of trying to help his son avoid capture.

  • Jesus Fernandez-Alvarez
  • Michael Villarreal

Villarreal was arrested Saturday on a charge of interference with public duties. Fernandez-Alvarez was arrested Sunday on a charge of hindering apprehension.

All three were booked into the Hays County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss