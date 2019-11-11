Hays Co. deputies arrest fugitive accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl

Austin (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive Sunday who is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jesus Rocha-Alvarez, was tracked to an apartment in the 300 block of East Slaughter Lane in Austin around 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning. He was arrested without incident.

Deputies initially responded to the call of the assault on Monday, Nov. 4. Authorities say they learned a 14-year-old was sexually assaulted by Rocha-Alvarez who was living in the same home.

Investigators say Rocha-Alvarez was helped in his effort to evade arrest. His car was tracked to the home of a friend, Michael Joseph Villarreal, 43, living in Buda who is accused of bringing Rocha-Alvarez to Austin. They said Rocha-Alvarez’s father, Jesus Fernandez-Alvarez, 58, is also accused of trying to help his son avoid capture.

Jesus Fernandez-Alvarez

Michael Villarreal

Villarreal was arrested Saturday on a charge of interference with public duties. Fernandez-Alvarez was arrested Sunday on a charge of hindering apprehension.

All three were booked into the Hays County Jail.