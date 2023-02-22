AUSTIN (KXAN) — Planning a tropical getaway this summer? Hawaiian Airlines may be able to help.

The airline is increasing the frequency of its Austin-Honolulu route. Between May 26 and Sept. 5, the route will be served four times a week, up from the current three weekly flights.

Flights currently operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The additional service will be offered on Saturdays.

Hawaiian also said flight times will change, particularly for the return flight to Austin, which will switch from a daytime to a red-eye flight. A spokesperson for the airline told KXAN the change was to “improve international and neighbor island connectivity.”

Flights currently depart Honolulu at 9:45 a.m. and land in Austin at 9:05 p.m. local time. According to the airline’s website, flights are set to change to a 7 p.m. departure from Honolulu and 7:20 a.m. arrival in Austin.

Hawaiian’s nonstop from AUS to Honolulu launched in April 2021. In recent months, the airline has flown roughly 6,000 passengers each month. A peak of 7,684 passengers was reported by Austin airport officials in June.

Other airlines have recently announced new service from AUS, with five brand-new routes scheduled so far this year:

American Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Southwest have also announced new routes from AUS already offered by other airlines.