Hawaiian Airlines’ new nonstop service from Austin to Honolulu starts in April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites will be able to travel nonstop to Honolulu, Hawaii, starting early next year, Austin-Bergstrom International Airlines announced Tuesday.

It is the first nonstop flight between the two destinations and the first time Hawaiian Airlines will have a connection to Texas.

The flights will run two times a week, with the Honolulu to Austin flight arriving at 10:10 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and flying out of Austin on Thursdays and Sundays at 10:10 a.m. It’s approximately an 8-hour, 20-minute flight to get there from Austin and a 7-hour, 15-minute trip to return.

Tickets are currently on sale online, but the first flights won’t start running until April.

Back in August 2019, ABIA said it planned to give incentives to airlines to bring in more nonstop and international flights. It planned to waive landing fees for two years for flights that brought nonstop service to Hawaii, plus a marketing incentive of up to $100,000 in advertising and marketing costs for a year, with $50,000 for a second year.

ABIA confirmed Hawaiian Airlines will receive these incentives despite the pandemic.