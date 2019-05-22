HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police search for missing 15-year-old last seen in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help tracking down a 15-year-old boy last seen in northeast Austin early Wednesday morning.
Policed say 15-year-old John Campau was last seen at his home in the 12000 block of Sunderland Drive.
They say he is known to frequently visit the H-E-B grocery store on Parmer Lane and Interstate Highway 35. He is also known to visit the Sonic Drive-In restaurant at Parmer Lane and East Yager Lane.
Police say Campau was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt, khaki pants and glasses. He is believed to be with his dog.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
