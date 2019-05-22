HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police search for missing 15-year-old last seen in northeast Austin Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Missing 15-year-old last seen at his home on Sunderland Drive. (Photo courtesy Austin police) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Missing 15-year-old last seen at his home on Sunderland Drive. (Photo courtesy Austin police) Missing 15-year-old last seen at his home on Sunderland Drive. (Photo courtesy Austin police) Missing 15-year-old last seen at his home on Sunderland Drive. (Photo courtesy Austin police) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help tracking down a 15-year-old boy last seen in northeast Austin early Wednesday morning.

Policed say 15-year-old John Campau was last seen at his home in the 12000 block of Sunderland Drive.

They say he is known to frequently visit the H-E-B grocery store on Parmer Lane and Interstate Highway 35. He is also known to visit the Sonic Drive-In restaurant at Parmer Lane and East Yager Lane.

Police say Campau was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt, khaki pants and glasses. He is believed to be with his dog.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.