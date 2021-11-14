‘Hate has no place here’: Community rallies against antisemitic acts in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following an intentional fire set at an Austin synagogue Halloween night and a rise in antisemitic displays in the city within the past month, community and state leaders will convene at the Texas Capitol Sunday afternoon to combat hate.

Grassroots group ATXKind is the organizer behind Rally for Kindness, an event aimed at denouncing antisemitism and unifying community members against the uptick in hateful acts and messaging. The rally will be held on the Texas State Capitol South Steps from 2 to 4 p.m.

ATXKind was formed by a group of Jewish women in Austin, and the event is held in collaboration with Shalom Austin and the Austin region’s Anti-Defamation League.

Speakers at the event include Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Austin City Council Member Alison Alter, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Rabbi Steven Folberg of Congregation Beth Israel and Shalom Austin Board Chair Rick Rosenberg. Nonprofits Equality Texas, Interfaith Action of Central Texas and Jewish Family Service are also expected to attend.

“After a recent spike in incidents of antisemitism, hate speech and racism, the Rally for Kindness is an opportunity to heal, get inspired and take positive action,” rally organizers said in a Facebook post. “Hate has no place here in Central Texas.”

KXAN will attend Sunday’s rally. Check back for updates.