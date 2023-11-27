AUSTIN (KXAN) — Auto theft in Austin continues to be a growing issue as more and more people are falling victim.

In October of 2022 there were 403 auto thefts, but in October of this year, there were 575.

A look at yearly data shows a 32% increase in auto thefts. So far this year there have been 5,633 according to the APD Chief‘s Report.

Back in May, detectives said they were investigating a growing number of thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai cars throughout the community.

The Austin Police Department’s auto theft interdiction team said some of these auto thefts are likely part of the “Kia Challenge” making the rounds on social media. They described this scheme as thieves exploiting a “design vulnerability” in Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which makes it easier for them to steal.

Police said thieves are ripping apart the steering column, exposing the wiring and then somehow using a USB to eventually start the vehicles and drive away.

According to APD, buying a locking bar and placing it on your steering wheel can help deter criminals.

Also, never leave your car keys or other valuables in your vehicle.