AUSTIN (KXAN) — Come on, Harry, Austin wants to say goodnight to you!

Beginning Sunday, Grammy Award-winning musician Harry Styles will embark on a six-night stint at Austin’s Moody Center. Styles’ trip down to the Lone Star State comes on the tail end of his historic, 15 consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Styles was honored with a banner that now hangs in MSG, making him one of only three musical artists to be recognized with the distinction.

Kicking off in Austin Sunday night, Styles will also perform at the Moody Center on Monday, Sept. 26; Wednesday, Sept. 28; Thursday, Sept. 29; Sunday, Oct. 2; and Monday, Oct. 3. Originally slated to play only five shows, Styles and the Moody Center announced in late August the addition of a sixth and final performance.

Styles is the latest in a slew of high-profile artists to take to the Moody Center’s stage since its opening in April. Musician John Mayer consecrated the Moody Center with its inaugural performance April 20, while George Strait took the helm at the Moody Center’s grand opening celebration April 29-30.

The Killers, Michael Bublé, Kendrick Lamar, James Taylor and The Who are just some of the performers to have played the Austin venue since its spring opening.

When can I arrive for the show?

Ahead of Sunday’s performance, the general admissions pit wristband line began at 7 a.m. along the Moody Center’s East Plaza. No camping is allowed for any of Styles’ performances.

Staff distributed numbered wristbands to the first 1,000 fans in line. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, GA wristband holders can return to the Moody Center and begin lining up along the southwest entrance.

Where to park and what you can bring

General doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m., with the show slated to begin at 8 p.m. Fans are allowed to bring flags, signs and banners without hardware to the show, so long as there isn’t any obscene or offensive language, images or references made on them.

From a security standpoint, the Moody Center allows the following bags:

Bags made of clear plastic that don’t exceed 14″ by 14″ by 6″

One-gallon clear, resealable plastic storage bags

Non-clear clutch bags, wallets that don’t exceed 5″ by 9″ by 1.5″

Harry Styles merchandise bags

Any recording equipment outside of smartphones isn’t permitted in the Moody Center. However, guests can bring disposable cameras as well as cameras that don’t have detachable lenses.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on each show day, the following garages are open for use:

Manor Garage

Trinity Garage

Parking Garage B

Guests can purchase parking in advance of their show date here.