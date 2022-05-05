AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas will not be the same as it was now that Harry Styles announced a five-night residency at Austin’s newest concert venue.

The singer shared on social media the five cities where he’ll take “Love on Tour 2022” later this year, and that includes five nights of shows at Austin’s Moody Center. The dates for the Austin concerts are between Sept. 25 through Oct. 2.

Moody Center tweeted a link where people can sign up soon for a presale of tickets.

Rather than traveling to dozens of cities across the country during his latest tour, Styles scheduled extended stops in five different cities. The tour locations include:

10 nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (Aug. 28-Sept. 21)

10 nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum (Oct. 31-Nov. 15)

2 nights at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (Aug. 15 & 16)

5 nights at Austin’s Moody Center (Sept. 25-Oct. 2)

5 nights at Chicago’s United Center (Oct. 6-Oct. 14).

Styles’ new album “Harry’s House,” which includes the first single “As It Was,” comes out May 20.

The Moody Center rolled out more and more headliners since its opening on April 20. Upcoming concerts will include everyone from Lizzo to Machine Gun Kelly. The arena is also the new home for the Texas Longhorns basketball teams.