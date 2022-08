AUSTIN (KXAN) – In a social media announcement Friday morning, Harry Styles said additional dates have been added to his “Love On Tour 2022,” which included a new Austin show.

Styles was originally supposed to perform five shows at Austin’s Moody Center from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2, but the added date extends his tour in Austin until Oct. 3.

Ticket sales for the new date begin Aug. 30 at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster.

The singer’s new album “Harry’s House” came out May 20.