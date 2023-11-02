AUSTIN (KXAN) — Harmony Public Schools, a Texas-based public charter system, announced a 5% appreciation bonus for its full-time staff Thursday.

The bonus will be paid the week before Thanksgiving, school officials said in a news release. Approximately 5,000 staff members statewide will receive the bonus, officials added, equating to a minimum of $2,700 added for Harmony teachers.

Alongside the bonus given to full-time members, a $300 flat amount will be paid to qualifying temporary workers, such as interns, tutors and crossing guards. Substitute teachers, however, do not qualify for that flat amount bonus.

Those temporary employees who are eligible “must have received a paycheck at the end of October and remain actively employed as of Nov. 10.

“I commend our Board and administrators for being outstanding stewards of our finances and allowing us to show our gratitude to our dedicated staff in this special way,” Harmony Chief Executive Officer Fatih Ay said in the release.

Harmony operates campuses serving students in prekindergarten through 12th grade, with campuses in 23 cities statewide, per the release. Applications are available online for both students and team members for the 2024-25 school year.