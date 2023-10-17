AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a slam dunk for the Moody Center, with the Harlem Globetrotters slated to perform at the Austin venue.

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Moody Center on Feb. 8, with a live show full of dribbling, spinning and dunking as they battle the Washington Generals.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the Harlem Globetrotters’ website or on the Moody Center’s website. Patrons will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m., with those available through Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m., per a Moody Center release. Those can be accessed with the presale code MONTOPOLIS.

The Moody Center isn’t the only Central Texas venue welcoming the Globetrotters during their 2024 world tour. The Globetrotters will perform at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Feb. 4, with tickets available online.