Happy 'Pi' Day! Weigh in on the best places in Central Texas to grab a slice of pie

Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Pi Day and Central Texans seem ready to celebrate!

If you don’t know, Pi Day is observed on March 14 because the first three digits of π are 3.14. Math enthusiasts and anyone else who wants to join in take advantage of the day to recite the constant, and of course, have a slice of actual pie.

To celebrate, KXAN asked and y’all weighed in online. Here are the places you told us have the best pie:

  • PieJacked in Round Rock
  • Texas Pie Company in Round Rock
  • Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls
  • Dahlia Cafe in Liberty Hill
  • Royers Cafe in Round Top
  • Tiny Pies in the Austin area

Understandably, some of you told us your kitchen, or grandma’s famous pie!

