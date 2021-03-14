Happy ‘Pi’ Day! Weigh in on the best places in Central Texas to grab a slice of pie

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Pi Day and Central Texans seem ready to celebrate!

If you don’t know, Pi Day is observed on March 14 because the first three digits of π are 3.14. Math enthusiasts and anyone else who wants to join in take advantage of the day to recite the constant, and of course, have a slice of actual pie.

Happy #PiDay #KyleTX. "Pi" is the relationship between the circumference of a circle & its diameter & "Pie" is the relationship between delicious fillings & flaky crusts. But in the Pie Capital of Texas, we celebrate no matter what kind of pi(e) it is. pic.twitter.com/eiNgzuyVW8 — City of Kyle (@CityofKyleTX) March 14, 2021

To celebrate, KXAN asked and y’all weighed in online. Here are the places you told us have the best pie:

PieJacked in Round Rock

Texas Pie Company in Round Rock

Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls

Dahlia Cafe in Liberty Hill

Royers Cafe in Round Top

Tiny Pies in the Austin area

Understandably, some of you told us your kitchen, or grandma’s famous pie!

Weigh in online now, and tell us your favorite!