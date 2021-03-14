Happy ‘Pi’ Day! Weigh in on the best places in Central Texas to grab a slice of pie

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s Pi Day and Central Texans seem ready to celebrate!
If you don’t know, Pi Day is observed on March 14 because the first three digits of π are 3.14. Math enthusiasts and anyone else who wants to join in take advantage of the day to recite the constant, and of course, have a slice of actual pie.
To celebrate, KXAN asked and y’all weighed in online. Here are the places you told us have the best pie:
- PieJacked in Round Rock
- Texas Pie Company in Round Rock
- Blue Bonnet Cafe in Marble Falls
- Dahlia Cafe in Liberty Hill
- Royers Cafe in Round Top
- Tiny Pies in the Austin area
Understandably, some of you told us your kitchen, or grandma’s famous pie!
