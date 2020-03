AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dickie Pattillo turned 100 years old over the weekend, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, her family couldn’t visit her and celebrate the occasion.

With the help of nurses at Longhorn Village Living Center, creativity prevailed and the celebration commenced.

Her family stood outside a bathroom window and sang happy birthday to Pattillo on her extra-special day.

Happy birthday, Dickie!