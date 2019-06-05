‘Hamilton’ cast receives key to the city from Austin mayor

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday morning, Mayor Steve Adler awarded the key to the city to “Hamilton” cast members at Austin City Hall.

The hit Broadway musical officially came to Austin on May 28 for its first show and will be running at the Bass Concert Hall until June 16.

The musical tells the story of Alexander Hamilton’s life in a modern style including rap, R&B and blues music. Hamilton has won a myriad of awards including the Tony Award for Best Play and has received worldwide attention for the way it uniquely portrays the life of America’s first Secretary of the Treasury.

The Texas Performing Arts website has more information about the play and how to purchase tickets. Tickets start at $129.

Some of the cast members who attended the ceremony included Marcus Choi, who plays George Washington, Ta’Rea Campbell, who plays Angelica Schuyler and Nik Walker, who plays Aaron Burr.

