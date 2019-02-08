Halloween shooter takes the stand, state delivers closing arguments Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - Gavel (KXAN File Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Randall Jones, the man charged with opening fire at a 2017 Halloween party, which resulted in injury to several people and one fatality, took the stand to give his recollection of the events. State attorneys also delivered their closing arguments.

Jones took the stand on Thursday, to describe his recollection of the events. Jones, a self-described wallflower who is "not a people-person", alleged that he helped his roommate prep their home that day. He said he began drinking beer during the party and being escorted to his room. According to Jones, he doesn't deny emerging from his bedroom with a gun his hand, he doesn't remember how many shots he fired. He said he stumbled out of the room with blood on his face and hands, saw a victim on the ground crying and he ran out the front door to seek help.

At 10:55 a.m., the state questioned Jones on his social media activities prior to the shooting. Attorneys pointed out that he had visited message boards for information on conspiracy theories or mass shootings, leaving the comment, "Anything off-the-wall intrigues me."

Jones alleges that his recollection of most events of the night are hazy due to his alcohol intake and that he also does not recall how much he drank. He added: "I do not have a good reason or a good explanation for why I would do something like that."

On the stand, Jones apologized for his actions, saying "I've hurt everyone physically and emotionally. For what I've done, their lives are drastically changed. Sorry doesn't turn time back and fix any of this."

During closing arguments, state attorneys argued that Jones deliberately fired into a group in a confined space. According to the state, when Jones stopped, he didn't check on any of the people shot and didn't call EMS. They argued that if not for Ted McCloskey — the man who was able to subdue Jones before being fatally shot — the impact could've been far worse for the other houseguests.

In their arguments, the defense argued that the actions taken by Jones are uncharacteristic and that the mentally ill are usually given rehabilitation, while others go to prison.

The state responded that a previous medical evaluation presented a question of whether or not he was truly remorseful or was just saying what would benefit him. They described Jones as calculating and his recollections as beneficial to himself.

The state attorneys added: "This is one person who decided for no discernable reason to walk into a small room and open fire" and "Unfortunately Ted is dead and Mr. Jones doesn't remember anything."

On the character of Jones, the state described him as concerning and noted that when he commits crimes, he "goes all out." The state is asking for a lengthy sentence — at least 50 years — based on his actions and their impact on victims and the community.

Jones is charged with two first-degree felonies and one second-degree felony. He faces 99 years to life.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.