Halloween 2021 guide: Austin-area displays, ghost tours, live events to check out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether you’re more of a tricks or treats kind of person, we’ve got you covered this Halloween!

Here’s a look at some of the most haunted destinations in Austin, the spookiest events to explore and most festively decorated houses to visit before Oct. 31.

Halloween parties, events

Hotel San Jose: ‘Never Trust the Living’ Halloween party

Enjoy a night of drinks, live music and a costume contest on Saturday at Hotel San Jose’s annual Halloween party, “Never Trust the Living.”

1316 S. Congress Ave., Austin

512-852-2360

8 p.m.-midnight

Lone Star Court: Party Under the Pavilion

Lone Star Court Hotel will host its Party Under the Pavilion event on Sunday, featuring live music and food trucks on-site.

10901 Domain Drive, Austin

512-814-2625

1-8 p.m.

Meanwhile Brewing: Inaugural Werewolf Costume Ball

Have a howling good Halloween this year and celebrate with Meanwhile Brewing Co.’s first ever werewolf costume ball. The event features costume contests for furry friends and their owners along with prizes, dog treats and local vendors on-site.

3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin

512-308-3659

All day event, costume contest begins at 7 p.m.

Geraldine’s Hall-o-week

Celebrate Halloween with four themed evenings at Geraldine’s, featuring spooky drinks and live music. Reservations are recommended for attendees, and the event schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Halloween Heartbreak, featuring performance by Beth // James at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28: Blues Never Dies, featuring performance by Jo James at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29: Hall-O-Funky, featuring performance by Cassandra Elese at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: RIP Rock in Peace, featuring performance by Elijah Zane at 10 p.m.

605 Davis St., Austin

512-476-4755

Gibson Street Bar: Nightmare on Gibson St.

Friday and Saturday nights feature deejays, dry ice punch bowls and spooky cocktails. Gibson Street Bar will host a costume contest on Halloween night.

1109 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

512-386-1345

The Belmont: Spooky Silent Disco

The Belmont will host a silent disco party from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. on Halloween night. Guests are welcomed and encouraged to wear costumes to the disco.

Three music options will be offered:

Top 40 dance hits

80s, 90s and 2000s throwbacks

Hip-hop, R&B

Guests are required to bring a valid I.D. and a credit or debit card to the event. Limited to guests ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $15.

305 W. 6th St., Austin

512-476-2100

Freaky Float: Little Shop of Horrors

Get into the Halloween spirit with a poolside screening of “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Austin Motel Pool. Festive drinks and raffle prizes will be offered, with all raffle proceeds going toward the SAFE Alliance.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the film screening begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20.

1220 S. Congress Ave., Austin

512-441-1157

Haunted ghost tours

Tour Austin’s haunted landmarks with either a private or group tour. Destinations include the Clay Pit and the Littlefield House at the University of Texas at Austin, among other sites.

501 N. I-35, Austin

737-210-1869

Monday-Friday, 7 p.m.-midnight; Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-midnight

Austin Ghost Tours

Tour the history of downtown Austin on this guided walking tour, featuring stops at some of the city’s most haunted locations. This year’s Halloween tour begins at 8 p.m.

Tours begin in front of Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill.

512-203-5561

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tour the history of the Texas capitol grounds with a nightly walking tour.

Tours meet at the Omni Hotel 205 E. 8th St., Austin.

Experience a reimagined version of the classic ballet “Dracula” with performances at the Spider House Ballroom on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. “Undead” is described as an “immersive, adults only Halloween show/”

2905 Fruth St., Austin

Shows begin at 7:3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night

The Driskill Hotel offers ghost city tour packages for guests which include a one night stay in a guestroom, two tickets to the citywide ghost tour and a VooDoo Donuts gift card, among other features.

Destinations visited on Austin’s ghost city tours include the Texas State Capitol building, governor’s mansion, Austin Club, Paramount Theatre, Littlefield Building and the corner of 5th Street and Congress Avenue.

604 Brazos St., Austin

512-439-1234

Festive neighborhood decorations

Austin

Each October, a home in southeast Austin’s McKinney Heights neighborhood transforms into the world of Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice.” (Courtesy: Jessica Martinez and Edward Murray)

A Vintage Place neighborhood home in southwest Austin takes inspiration from Stephen King’s “It.” (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

A Vintage Place house gives a suburban twist to the afterlife, complete with a skeletal dog. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Get into the Halloween spirit with a visit to this festive home, located off W. Lynn Street. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Ghosts, pumpkins and spiderwebs, oh my! This home in the Allandale neighborhood has all its bases covered. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

Kyle

(Courtesy: Milburn King)

(Courtesy: Milburn King)

(Courtesy: Milburn King)

(Courtesy: Milburn King)

The King family adds new items each day to its growing Halloween display. Guests can visit the Halloween set up off Whispering Hollow Drive in Kyle.

Leander

(Courtesy: Mike and Mandi Stine)

(Courtesy: Mike and Mandi Stine)

(Courtesy: Mike and Mandi Stine)

For the past seven years, Mike and Mandi Stine have crafted a walk-through haunted house and pet cemetery at their home in Leander’s Ridgewood North subdivision. Last Halloween, the Stines said they had more than 750 guests visit the display.

This year, the Stines will be supporting the Operation Liberty Hill Food Pantry. Donation barrels will be on-site for visitors to donate canned food or non-perishable items, if they choose.