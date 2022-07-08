AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Austin’s housing market setting new records for home prices, Austin Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday on a new style of housing for them: town homes.

Mayor Steve Adler and other city leaders joined the organization in the Montopolis neighborhood for the ceremony.

A 0.69 acre site was initially intended for commercial use, but the organization got the opportunity to rezone the land, allowing them to build affordable housing.

To date, Austin Habitat for Humanity has built 98 homes in the area. The new project will add another 12.

The group says multi-home projects are part of its efforts going forward, as prices for land in the area continue to climb.

“Just through all of these efforts, Austin Habitat is adapting to the world that we are in now,” said CEO Phyllis Snodgrass. “Trying to scale our mission to serve more and to do more for this community at a time when it is so needed.”

Habitat for Humanity plans to build 50 homes each year for the next five years, and 100 homes a year by 2030.

Snodgrass says a recent $8 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will help the organization find land for its mission.