AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is hosting its 18th annual HAAM Day fundraising event on Tuesday.

This is the largest fundraiser for the organization, wherein hundreds of Austin musicians perform at venues all across Central Texas in support of its mission to provide affordable access to health and wellness care for Austin-area low-income, working musicians.

Funds raised go directly toward providing healthcare services for the musicians HAAM serves.

Since 2005, HAAM has helped nearly 6,700 musicians access more than $144 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs, and other services.

“Bringing the community together on this special day, we aim to bridge the gap between Austin’s thriving music culture and the need for accessible healthcare for its artists,” HAAM CEO Paul Scott said.

Throughout the year, HAAM hosts three flagship events: HAAM Day, the organization’s largest fundraiser, Ray Benson’s Birthday Bash, and Corporate Battle of the Bands.

The success of the organization is directly correlated to the success of these events and the communities’ support, especially the business community.

“HAAM Day is not just about music,” Scott said. “It’s about solidarity in recognizing the vital role musicians play in our community.

Musicians are an essential part of what makes Austin special, and we want to make sure they are given every opportunity to continue making the music we love to enjoy.”

For the second year, HAAM Day is hosting an online fundraising platform, which will allow supporters to raise donations online.

Users will be able to set up their own fundraising page, which will enable them to raise money within their own communities of family, friends and coworkers. Rewards and prizes will be given to fundraisers as they hit certain milestones.

For more information about the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, you can visit its website.