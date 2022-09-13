AUSTIN (KXAN) — After two years of virtual festivities, HAAM Day has returned with in-person performances for the first time since 2019.

The musical marathon is taking place Tuesday with live music from the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park.

Since 2005, the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians has helped low-income musicians gain access to affordable health care. According to the nonprofit, over 75% of musicians in Austin earn less than $24,000 a year. This means many must work a second or even third job in order to make ends meet.

HAAM Day is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Throughout the day, each dollar donated goes directly toward health care services for local musicians.

This year, organizers aim to raise around $850,000 in order to support over 3,000 low-income musicians in our area.

“Just come and celebrate music,” HAAM CEO Paul Scott said. “Celebrate our working musicians, because they’re the lifeblood of our community.”

DJ Shani is slated to perform at the Moody Amphitheater at noon. Despite many of her gigs being put on pause throughout the pandemic, she was able to acquire health insurance through HAAM.

“Because HAAM gives so much to its musicians, we are more than willing and very happy to give back to HAAM,” Shani said.

Performances will take place every hour in Waterloo Park until the closing set at 8:30 p.m. Musicians will also be performing elsewhere around town at various locations, nightclubs and restaurants.

To see the full list of HAAM Day performers and locations, you can click here.